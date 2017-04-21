We can only assume Harry Styles is living on his One Direction money and his fee for being in “Dunkirk.” Why? He didn’t make much last week streaming his single, “Sign of Times.”

From streaming alone, Styles earned just $52,720. Another $130,729 was earned from downloads. All told, Harry made a little over $180,000.

“Sign of the Times” was the 12th highest earning streaming single of the last week.

Why is streaming lagging behind? Mainly because “Sign” is five minutes long. Kids can’t sit still for two minutes to listen to a streamed song. Five minutes?

“Sign of the Times” is number 14 on iTunes.