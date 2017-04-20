Everyone’s been waiting to see the run down of tracks from the 1970s for “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.” This time around Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and company will rock out to some songs from the 70s, one from the 60s, and a couple of obscurities.

Plus, David Hasselhoff was commissioned to record a special novelty song.

Here’s the most obscure song I’ve heard. “Lake Shore Drive” was supposedly a regional hit in Chicago in a one square mile area:



The rest of the songs include “My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison, “Fox on the Run” by Sweet, “Mr. Blue Sky” by ELO, “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass, “Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell, “Surrender” by Cheap Trick, and “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens.