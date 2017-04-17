Kanye West is alive! The musician-producer-rapper-entrepreneur — once ubiquitous on an hourly basis– has virtually vanished from the public eye for months. He’s only Tweeted a couple of times since January 1st and has made no irrational statements. Last year he had some issues after his wife’s Paris robbery. He walked off his tour, but for Kanye, that’s business as usual. He looks very well in the family photo posted by Kim Kardashian on Instagram. It’s hoped he’s getting a lot of rest and maybe some therapy. I don’t think he ever dealt with his mother’s abrupt death. Maybe now he’s working on that.

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT