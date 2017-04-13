Time changes everything.

Once upon time, Whitney Houston’s signature track, “I Will Always Love You” was the centerpiece of her hit movie “The Bodyguard.” The movie was a romantic drama with little actual violence and nothing remotely objectionable in language.

Two decades later, “I Will Always Love You” is now part of a new movie campaign. Someone approved the beloved recording to be used for the new Samuel L. Jackson-Ryan Reynolds movie “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Maybe they got confused because the word bodyguard is in both titles.

But “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” — while I’m sure lots of fun– looks pretty violent. It’s a little Tarantino-ish, in fact. Not only would Whitney be appalled, I’ll bet the song’s writer– Dolly Parton– would be surprised to see this teaser trailer.

The best quote: “This guy single handedly ruined the word Mother-f—ker.”