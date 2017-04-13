EXCLUSIVE As I wrote last night plenty of stars, including Cher, sat through the Hollywood premiere of Terry George’s epic love story set against the Armenian genocide. Our spies say that Cher was so moved she left in tears with pal jewelry designer Loree Rodkin.

But some other people who attended “The Promise” opening night at Graumann’s Chinese Theater weren’t so attentive. Leonardo DiCaprio brought his mother to the premiere as guests of producer Mike Medavoy– for whom the movie is a passion project. But moments after the film began, Leo and a bodyguard were seen exiting theater. “He had his baseball hat clamped down,” says a source. “He and the bodyguard disappeared– maybe to a green room– and didn’t return until they heard applause at the end of the film.”

At least Leo stayed in the actual building. Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney came to the red carpet, got their pictures taken, and left without seeing the film. “Kim even did selfies with fans,” says a spy. “It’s a movie about genocide.” The women are of Armenian descent thanks to their late father, OJ Simpson’s lawyer Robert Kardashian.

Other stars like Orlando Bloom, Don Cheadle and Nina Dobrev (separately) graciously stayed and enjoyed the masterful film.