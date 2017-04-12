“Hurt Locker” Oscar winners Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal have re-teamed for “Detroit,” an incendiary chronicle of life in America’s most dangerous city. John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie and Jason Mitchell are among the stars. Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Films will distribute “Detroit” on August 4th– their first move as an independent studio after winning Oscars and accolades in a short time. This will be the first important film of the year. PS They didn’t shoot this in Detroit, of course. It was shot in Dorchester, Mass, a dicey section of Boston. (Ask Mark Wahlberg.)