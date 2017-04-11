Say goodbye to Bill O’Reilly. If we’re lucky, forever.

With all of his big ticket advertisers gone O’Reilly announced tonight he’s taking a vacation. He’s supposed to be back on April 24th, but who knows? If the ad staff can’t persuade Mercedes and the like to return, O’Reilly’s “Where in the World is Bill?” game may end on the unemployment line. Even if O’Reilly is finito, there are so many more enablers at Fox News who have to be purged, starting with house lawyer, secrets keeper Dianne Brandi aka Connie Corleone, and Tom Hagen himself, Bill Shine.

Say bye to Bill

