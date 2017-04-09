The box office waits for a very Good Friday this coming Friday, and not the Friday we just had. The weekend was tepid to say the least, with “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Boss Baby” still on top, and not much else happening.

There are plenty of duds, from “Life” to “CHiPS,” to “T2: Trainspotting” and “Ghost in the Shell.” The misery is pretty much spread around the studio system. Only Disney is crowing, and Fox can enjoy “Boss Baby” for what it is.

And so we wait. “Fate of the Furious” comes this Friday, as foes “Lost City of Z.” They should be audience pleasers if not great movie making. They may give a jolt to the April box office. We really don’t get a blockbuster til May 5th and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” — which is Disney again. And then Disney comes back again May 26th with “Pirates of the Caribbean: Here Wee Go Again.”

The only potential bright spot for adults is Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn in “Snatched” on May 12th from Fox. Let’s cross our fingers on that one!