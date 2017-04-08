What has he done for her lately? Reports are Janet Jackson has split from her billionaire husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana.

She gets the baby, the house, the cars, the cash. Al Mana is said to be worth $1.6 million. He’ll be paying child support for 18 years. And Janet should get a nice piece of change in the settlement.

This is a better deal than when Michael Jackson screwed the Prince of Bahrain. Michael only got $7 million.

The Jacksons love to do business with wealthy Arabs. And they always come out on top.

Prior to Janet’s marriage, her career was not in good shape. Her tours weren’t selling and neither were her records. She took a break. After the marriage, Janet got Al Mana to bankroll her 2015 comeback album, “Unbreakable.” It was a dud, selling just 253,000 albums through April 2016. The consequent tour had a lot of problems, as well, and Janet finally cancelled the major portion of it when it was announced she was pregnant at 50 — unlikely, but a miracle!

So now Janet is in London, she’s got a three month old baby boy named Eissa, and is well positioned financially. She’s in “control.” (And I’ll bet with that baby, she’s getting ‘no sleeeeeeeeppppp.’)

What next? Baby books, albums of standards, smaller venue tours, a return to her career. Go for it, Janet!