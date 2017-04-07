Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” vs. Prince’s “Sign o’ the Times”: New Song is Pop Version Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Commercial
Only because the announcement of the new Sign of the Times was linked to the anniversary of the Prince song. I make the correlation. I knew Prince, this is not Prince. This is the pop version of Kendall Jennder’s Pepsi commercial. It’s all full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. I won’t say it’s a tale told by an idiot, but what is it? Running from bullets is a sign of the times? We got to get out of here? The Animals told us that 50 years ago. At least Prince told stories that showed the sign of the times. There is no story in the Styles song. Just styles.
“Sign O’ The Times”
Oh yeah
In France a skinny man
Died of a big disease with a little name
By chance his girlfriend came across a needle
And soon she did the same
At home there are seventeen-year-old boys
And their idea of fun
Is being in a gang called The Disciples
High on crack, totin’ a machine gun
Time, time
Hurricane Annie ripped the ceiling of a church
And killed everyone inside
You turn on the telly and every other story
Is tellin’ you somebody died
Sister killed her baby ‘cuz she couldn’t afford to feed it
And we’re sending people to the moon
In September my cousin tried reefer for the very first time
Now he’s doing horse, it’s June
Times, times
It’s silly, no?
When a rocket ship explodes
And everybody still wants to fly
Some say a man ain’t happy
Unless a man truly dies
Oh why
Time, time
Baby make a speech, Star Wars fly
Neighbors just shine it on
But if a night falls and a bomb falls
Will anybody see the dawn
Time, times
It’s silly, no?
When a rocket blows
And everybody still wants to fly
Some say a man ain’t happy, truly
Until a man truly dies
Oh why, oh why, Sign O the Times
Times, times
Sign O the Times mess with your mind
Hurry before it’s to late
Let’s fall in love, get married, have a baby
We’ll call him Nate… if it’s a boy
Times, times
Times, times
Harry Styles “Sign of the Times”:
Just stop your crying
It’s a sign of the times
Welcome to the final show
Hope you’re wearing your best clothes
You can’t bribe the door on your way to the sky
You look pretty good down here
But you ain’t really good
[Pre-Chorus]
If we never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
[Chorus]
Just stop your crying
It’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Just stop your crying
It’ll be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here
[Verse 2]
Just stop crying
Have the time of your life
Breaking through the atmosphere
And things are pretty good from here
Remember everything will be alright
We can meet again somewhere
Somewhere far away from here
[Pre-Chorus]
If we never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
[Chorus]
Just stop your crying
It’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Just stop your crying
Baby it’ll be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here
[Pre-Chorus]
If we never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets?
The bullets
[Bridge]
We don’t talk enough
We should open up
Before it’s all too much
Will we ever learn?
We’ve been here before
It’s just what we know
[Outro]
Stop your crying baby
It’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away
We got to get away
We got to get away
We got to get away
We got to get away
We got to, we got to
We got to, we got to
We got to, we got to