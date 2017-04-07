Only because the announcement of the new Sign of the Times was linked to the anniversary of the Prince song. I make the correlation. I knew Prince, this is not Prince. This is the pop version of Kendall Jennder’s Pepsi commercial. It’s all full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. I won’t say it’s a tale told by an idiot, but what is it? Running from bullets is a sign of the times? We got to get out of here? The Animals told us that 50 years ago. At least Prince told stories that showed the sign of the times. There is no story in the Styles song. Just styles.

“Sign O’ The Times”

Oh yeah

In France a skinny man

Died of a big disease with a little name

By chance his girlfriend came across a needle

And soon she did the same

At home there are seventeen-year-old boys

And their idea of fun

Is being in a gang called The Disciples

High on crack, totin’ a machine gun

Time, time

Hurricane Annie ripped the ceiling of a church

And killed everyone inside

You turn on the telly and every other story

Is tellin’ you somebody died

Sister killed her baby ‘cuz she couldn’t afford to feed it

And we’re sending people to the moon

In September my cousin tried reefer for the very first time

Now he’s doing horse, it’s June

Times, times

It’s silly, no?

When a rocket ship explodes

And everybody still wants to fly

Some say a man ain’t happy

Unless a man truly dies

Oh why

Time, time

Baby make a speech, Star Wars fly

Neighbors just shine it on

But if a night falls and a bomb falls

Will anybody see the dawn

Time, times

It’s silly, no?

When a rocket blows

And everybody still wants to fly

Some say a man ain’t happy, truly

Until a man truly dies

Oh why, oh why, Sign O the Times

Times, times

Sign O the Times mess with your mind

Hurry before it’s to late

Let’s fall in love, get married, have a baby

We’ll call him Nate… if it’s a boy

Times, times

Times, times



Harry Styles “Sign of the Times”:

Just stop your crying

It’s a sign of the times

Welcome to the final show

Hope you’re wearing your best clothes

You can’t bribe the door on your way to the sky

You look pretty good down here

But you ain’t really good

[Pre-Chorus]

If we never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

[Chorus]

Just stop your crying

It’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying

It’ll be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

[Verse 2]

Just stop crying

Have the time of your life

Breaking through the atmosphere

And things are pretty good from here

Remember everything will be alright

We can meet again somewhere

Somewhere far away from here

[Pre-Chorus]

If we never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

[Chorus]

Just stop your crying

It’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying

Baby it’ll be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

[Pre-Chorus]

If we never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets?

The bullets

[Bridge]

We don’t talk enough

We should open up

Before it’s all too much

Will we ever learn?

We’ve been here before

It’s just what we know

[Outro]

Stop your crying baby

It’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to get away

We got to, we got to

We got to, we got to

We got to, we got to