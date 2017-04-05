I found this by accident. The Beatles will release a 6 CD suped up version of Sgt. Pepper to commemorate the 50th anniversary. There are two CDs for the album itself, two CDs of “sessions,” a DVD and a BluRay disc. The package goes on sale May 26th for the June 1st celebration. There isn’t more info yet, just this YouTube promo. But I would guess they’ll offer Sgt Pepper remastered and remixed in the same formats as the Beatles “1” album from last year. That will mark the first real upgrade for the album. The album will now include the two sided single that preceded the album’s release– Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields Forever– but were left off the finished project. There may be upgraded versions of outtakes that appeared on the Anthology album. Whatever it is, we’ll want it, and we’ll buy it, and it will all be very, very good.

Seems like the list price on Amazon is $149. Here’s the link It’s already number 2 on amazon.