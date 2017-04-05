Kendall Jenner is one of those hideous Kardashians, raised in a gated compound, fed through a straw, and attended to by sanitarium workers. Education? Eh? Here she appears in the worst commercial ever, for Pepsi. She saves the world and ends all strife with a Pepsi. She pulls off a blonde wig, hands to it a black woman, and brings racial unity. The K’s are such laughable morons. This is another brick in their wall.