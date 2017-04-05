Home Celebrity How Can Emma Stone Say No to this Prom Invite? Clever Kid...

How can Emma Stone say no to Jacob Staudenmaier? He’s inviting her to his prom in Phoenix on April 29th. And he and his pals have recreated the opening to “La La Land.” Very clever. Jake! Emma has to say yes! And if she doesn’t I’m sure you’ll still get lots of yes’s!

