I’m not alone telling you this today, but it bears mentioning again and again.

Donald Trump donated $70,000 today to the US Park Service. That’s his first quarter salary for being President. He will get a tax deduction — if he pays taxes– one day for donating his $400,000 salary to charities and foundations.

However: it is costing us, US taxpayers, $3 million each time Trump and family fly to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. They’ve done this five times already.

Also, it’s costing anywhere between $150,000 and $300,000 a day to guard Trump Tower simultaneously while Melania and Barron Trump remain there instead of being in Washington. That comes to roughly $11 million by now.

So: Trump has cost us $26 million in extras just since January 20th.

But, hey, thanks for the $70,000. It really helps!