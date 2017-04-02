Home Music Bob Dylan Picks Up His Nobel Prize, Tonight He Plays Regular Arena...

Bob Dyan picked up his Nobel Prize last night in Stockholm, Sweden. There was a small dinner, and the Nobel people were happy finally to see their choice for winner in Literature. Unlike all other previous winners, Dylan was able to fit in the Nobels before doing a show tonight in Stockholm at local arena. The show isn’t totally sold out, but according to the Via Gogo website, it’s near capacity. Seats are still $200 apiece, a bargain!

