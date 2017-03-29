Last year I told you first about Desert Trip aka Oldchella, the Indio, California shows featuring Paul McCartney, the Stones, the Who, etc.

Well, you didn’t think Irving Azoff, manager of managers, was going to wait for that to come around again in October. Azoff has set up his own mega shows for the west and east coasts this July.

Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Journey and Earth, Wind and Fire are all taking taking part in Classics East at NY’s Citifield (Shea Stadium) on July 29th and 30th, and Classics West at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on July 15th and 16th.

And the groups are all managed by Azoff! The Desert Trip people will be disappointed. This drains the acts they can feature in October if they try to reprise their event. And there will be a ‘wow’ factor here, too as the Eagles are performing for the first time without Glenn Frey, the Mac is back with Christine McVie, and I can’t see how Michael McDonald won’t be with the Doobies and Steely Dan.

Tickets go on sale April 7th.