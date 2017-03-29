If you can’t go to the beach, let the beach come to us. Or something like that.

Circle May 21st for the day when Times Square is turned into a Santa Monica beach for the world premiere of “Baywatch: The Movie.” Paramount, which overlooks the crossroads of the world, will fill the concrete plaza that used to be Broadway (don’t get me started) with sand, sharks, and no doubt a red (or tan) carpet punctuated by a large white lifeguard stand. I can only imagine there’s some SPF suntan product tie -in as well.

Sources tell me that rather than have the premiere in “Baywatch”‘s home surf and turf, the studio is accommodating Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, who has to be in New York that week. That also means Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Pamela Anderson and the one and only David Hasselhoff will be there, too, for what is sure to be a memorable event.

“Baywatch” is directed by Seth Gordon and rated R– this is not really a movie version of the tame TV show. Reports from Las Vegas this week at Cinema Con indicate a far raunchier screenplay than anything that was on the small screen– with some coarser humor than the television lifeguards ever offered. If that’s the case, the old Times Square– not the current version– might have been more appropriate.