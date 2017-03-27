Samsung’s website: they’re going to bring back the Note 7 for sale as a refurbished phone. They will also offer the refurbished phone for rentals. These were the phones that exploded and no one could figure out why. I guess they’ve figured all that out and they still have all those phones, so why not? Unless, of course, their site was hacked and this is just a hoax. I like the whole roulette feel of this announcement. Life is just way too boring these days!

from the press site:

Samsung Electronics has established three principles to ensure that Galaxy Note 7 devices are recycled and processed in an environmentally-friendly manner.

First, devices shall be considered to be used as refurbished phones or rental phones where applicable.

Second, salvageable components shall be detached for reuse.

Third, processes such as metals extraction shall be performed using environmentally friendly methods.

Regarding the Galaxy Note 7 devices as refurbished phones or rental phones, applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly.

For remaining Galaxy Note 7 devices, components such as semiconductors and camera modules shall be detached by companies specializing in such services and used for test sample production purposes.

Finally, for left over component recycling, Samsung shall first extract precious metals, such as copper, nickel, gold and silver by utilizing eco-friendly companies specializing in such processes.

As part of our ongoing commitment to recycling, Samsung also plans to join the EU’s R&D and test efforts to develop new eco-friendly processing methods.