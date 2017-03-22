Chuck Berry recorded a whole new album right before he died. “Chuck” will be released on June 16th. The first single, “Big Boys,” is so great– a total hit. Chuck sings and plays guitar like it’s 1959. Why didn’t he do this five years ago? Well, at least he did it. The albums features guest spots from Gary Clark Jr., Tom Morello, Nathaniel Rateliff, as well as some of Chuck’s kids and grandkids, who all have the music gene.

You’re going to listen to this a few times. In dreary times, it’s a real pick me up:

