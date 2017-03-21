I don’t know if there are black people at Hollywood agency UTA. Maybe there aren’t.

But gosh, they went all out this morning with this announcement: they’ve promoted 7 white men, 1 white woman, and 1 Asian woman to partner status. In the Hollywood Reporter story, they published pictures of all of them except the Asian woman.

There isn’t a single black person in the story.

UTA was the agency which skipped its Oscar party and threw a ‘resist’ demonstration. You can see what they resisted.

Same as it ever was, same – as – it -ever- was.

I guess really, this is so funny because no one at United Talent or the Hollywood Reporter saw the irony in this.

Are there black agents at UTA? Email me showbiz411@gmail.com