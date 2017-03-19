Last night in Phoenix: Celebrity Fight Night went on for the 23rd year without the late Muhammad Ali, but always in his honor and memory with lots of celebrities and no fights! Harrison Ford, Sharon Stone, “Soul Man” Sam Moore, Reba McEntire and more helped Lonnie Ali, the Champ’s widow, and Jimmie Walker raise millions for Parkinson’s research.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Moore roused the crowd with “Take Me to the River,” “God Bless America,” and “Soul Man” led by David Foster and the orchestra.

Other performers included Reba, Dennis Quaid, Brooks and Dunn, Colbie Caillat. Mike Love of the Beach Boys closed the night with a medley of the group’s Brian Wilson-penned hits.

Harrison Ford and Italian fashion designer Stefano Ricci were honored with the 2017 Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Awards.

Other celebs who attended the weekend events included Sharon Stone, Laila Ali, John Paul DeJoria, Bo Derek, Larry Fitzgerald, Kirk Gibson, Cale Hulse, Robert Kennedy Jr., Larry King, Nancy Lieberman, Gena Lee Nolin, Bob & Renee Parsons (he started GoDaddy, now runs a big foundation wth that co-sponsored), the very funny Melissa Peterman, and uber Olympian Michael Phelps.