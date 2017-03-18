Chuck Berry, like every good inventor of something, borrowed from everywhere to create his sound. He had several forerunners including Dizzy Gillespie, from whom he ‘adapted’ his sound. Listen to Gillespie swing.



But here are some other covers of Berry songs that became well known following Berry’s advancing of the rock and roll sound. Ike Turner, separate from his domestic abuse issues, was also considered a precursor of Berry.

For the absolute in Chuck Berry check out Taylor Hackford and Keith Richards’s doc “Hail Hail Rock and Roll.”

1. THE BEATLES



2. THE BEACH BOYS



3. ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA



4. EMMYLOU HARRIS



5. THE ROLLING STONES



6. JOHNNY RIVERS



7. LED ZEPPELIN



8. LINDA RONSTADT



9. JOHN PRINE



10. WAYLON JENNINGS



11. RORY GALLAGHER



12. AC/DC



13. PETER TOSH



14. GEORGE THOROGOOD



15. PAUL MCCARTNEY

