Mick Jagger on Chuck Berry: “He blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers”
Mick Jagger on Twitter:
I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017
He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. 2/3 #ChuckBerry
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017
His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017