Scarlett Johansson’s night hosting “SNL” for the 5th time went all in on Donald Trump. And I mean, big time. On a very funny episode, ScarJo called Trump a “racist” to her dog, who revealed himself to be a Trump supporter:

ScarJo also played Ivanka Trump, whose new perfume is called Complicit:

Pete Davidson was scathingly hilarious. He said Steven Miller was voted in high school as Most Likely to Have a Cigar Box Full of Missing Girls’ Drivers Licenses. He also said Sean Hannity looks like a thumb “which is why he’s so far up Trump’s ass”:

And of course Alec Baldwin was back as Trump, defending the planet from aliens– the space kind: