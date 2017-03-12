“SNL” Goes All in On Trump: Ivanka “Complicit,” ScarJo Calls Donald “A Racist,” Sean Hannity Described as “Thumb Up” Inside Trump
Scarlett Johansson’s night hosting “SNL” for the 5th time went all in on Donald Trump. And I mean, big time. On a very funny episode, ScarJo called Trump a “racist” to her dog, who revealed himself to be a Trump supporter:
ScarJo also played Ivanka Trump, whose new perfume is called Complicit:
Pete Davidson was scathingly hilarious. He said Steven Miller was voted in high school as Most Likely to Have a Cigar Box Full of Missing Girls’ Drivers Licenses. He also said Sean Hannity looks like a thumb “which is why he’s so far up Trump’s ass”:
And of course Alec Baldwin was back as Trump, defending the planet from aliens– the space kind: