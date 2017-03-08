Ah, Billboard.

The female artist with the most Hot 100 singles under her own name, and no one else’s, is the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. She’s had 73, and she’s likely to have more.

Now Billboard says that Nicki Minaj has tied that record with 73 of her own. She has not. This is fake music news. Nicki’s a lot of fun, but she’s only 29 hits with her own name. She’s been featured as a guest rapper on 44 others.

I like how Billboard says this is “due to the collaborative nature of rap.” BS. Big time. You either have the hits or ya don’t. How many Nicki Minaj songs can you name, let alone sing? Or rap? How many of Aretha’s? I rest my case.

Nicki Minaj is also a novelty act. She’s not Missy Elliott. Let’s get real. Her claim to fame is fighting with Mariah Carey on “American Idol.” And getting plastic surgery. Aretha Franklin is ranked as the number 1 popular singer of all time.

Aretha is appearing this Sunday in Poughkeepsie, New York at the famed Bardavon Opera House, and March 23rd at Mohegan Sun Casino– where she will celebrate her birthday in style.