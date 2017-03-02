Here’s the Tribeca Film Fest list and it’s hot: I’m really interested in Oren Moverman’s “The Dinner,” from the Herman Koch novel, and Adam Rifkin’s “Dog Years” starring Burt Reynolds. The latter is said to be very, very good and a total surprise comeback for Reynolds. I sure hope so. Kathleen Nolan is in the cast. I had a crush on her from “The Real McCoys.” Go look it up.

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Aardvark, directed and written by Brian Shoaf. (USA)

Abundant Acreage Available, directed and written by Angus MacLachlan. (USA)

Blame, directed and written by Quinn Shephard. (USA)

The Endless, directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, written by Justin Benson. (USA)

Flower, directed by Max Winkler, written by Alex McAulay, Max Winkler, Matt Spicer. (USA)

Keep the Change, directed and written by Rachel Israel. (USA)

Love After Love, directed by Russell Harbaugh, written by Russell Harbaugh, Eric Mendelsohn. (USA)

One Percent More Humid, directed and written by Liz W. Garcia. (USA)

Saturday Church, directed and written by Damon Cardasis. (USA)

Thirst Street, directed by Nathan Silver, written by Nathan Silver, C. Mason Wells. (USA, France)

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The Divine Order (Die göttliche Ordnung), directed and written by Petra Volpe. (Switzerland)

Holy Air (Hawa Moqaddas), directed and written by Shady Srour. (Israel)

Ice Mother (Bába z ledu), directed and written by Bohdan Sláma. (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

King of Peking, directed and written by Sam Voutas. (China, USA, Australia)

Newton, directed by Amit V Masurkar, written by Mayank Tewari, Amit V Masurka. (India)

Nobody’s Watching (Nadie Nos Mira), directed by Julia Solomonoff, written by Julia Solomonoff, Christina Lazaridi. (Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, USA, Spain)

November, directed and written by Rainer Sarnet. (Estonia)

Sambá, directed by Laura Amelia Guzmán and Israel Cárdenas, written by Ettore D’Alessandro, Carolina Encarnacion. (Dominican Republic)

Son of Sofia (O Gios tis Sofias), directed and written by Elina Psykou. (Bulgaria, France, Greece)

Tom of Finland, directed by Dome Karukoski, written by Aleksi Bardy. (Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany)

WORLD DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Bobbi Jene, directed by Elvira Lind, written by Elvira Lind, Adam Nielsen. (Denmark, Israel, USA)

Copwatch, directed by Camilla Hall. (USA)

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, directed by David France, written by David France, Mark Blane. (USA)

The Departure, directed by Lana Wilson. (USA)

No Man’s Land, directed by David Byars. (USA)

The Reagan Show, directed by Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill, written by Josh Alexander, Pacho Velez. (USA)

A River Below, directed by Mark Grieco. (Colombia, USA)

The Sensitives, directed by Drew Xanthopoulos. (USA)

Shadowman, directed and written by Oren Jacoby. (USA)

A Suitable Girl, directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sarita Khurana. (USA, India)

True Conviction, directed by Jamie Meltzer, written by Jamie Meltzer, Jeff Gilbert. (USA)

When God Sleeps, directed and written by Till Schauder. (USA, Germany)

SPOTLIGHT NARRATIVE

The Boy Downstairs, directed and written by Sophie Brooks. (USA)

Buster’s Mal Heart, directed and written by Sarah Adina Smith. (USA)

Chuck, directed by Philippe Falardeau, written by Jeff Feuerzeig, Jerry Stahl. (USA)

The Clapper, directed and written by Dito Montiel. (USA)

Dabka, directed and written by Bryan Buckley. (USA)

The Dinner, directed and written by Oren Moverman. (USA)

Literally, Right Before Aaron, directed and written by Ryan Eggold. (USA)

The Lovers, directed and written by Azazel Jacobs. (USA)

Manifesto, directed and written by Julian Rosefeldt. (Germany)

Permission, directed and written by Brian Crano. (USA)

Rock’n Roll, directed by Guillaume Canet, written by Guillaume Canet, Rodolphe Lauga, Philippe Lefebvre. (France)

Sweet Virginia, directed by Jamie Dagg, written by The China Brothers. (USA)

Take Me, directed by Pat Healy, written by Mike Makowsky. (USA)

Thumper, directed and written by Jordan Ross. (USA)

The Trip to Spain, directed by Michael Winterbottom. (U.K.)

SPOTLIGHT DOCUMENTARY

ACORN and the Firestorm, directed and written by Reuben Atlas and Sam Pollard. (USA)

AlphaGo, directed by Greg Kohs. (USA)

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World, directed and written by Barry Avrich. (Canada)

ELIÁN, directed by Tim Golden, Ross McDonnell. (USA)

Frank Serpico, directed and written by Antonino D’Ambrosio. (USA)

Get Me Roger Stone, directed and written by Dylan Bank, Daniel DiMauro, Morgan Pehme. (USA)

Gilbert, directed by Neil Berkeley, written by Neil Berkeley, James Leche. (USA)

A Gray State, directed by Erik Nelson. (USA)

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS, directed by Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested, written by Mark Monroe. (USA)

Hondros, directed by Greg Campbell, written by Greg Campbell, Jenny Golden. (USA)

I Am Evidence, directed by Trish Adlesic and Geeta Gandbhir. (USA)

LA 92, directed by Daniel Lindsay, TJ Martin. (USA)

No Stone Unturned, directed by Alex Gibney. (USA, Northern Ireland)

WASTED! The Story of Food Waste, directed by Anna Chai and Nari Kye. (USA)

Whitney. “can I be me,” directed by Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal, written by Nick Broomfield. (U.K)

Year of the Scab, directed by John Dorsey. (USA)

VIEWPOINTS

City of Ghosts, directed by Matthew Heineman. (USA)

Dog Years, directed and written by Adam Rifkin. (USA)

The Family I Had, directed by Katie Green and Carlye Rubin, written by Tina Grapenthin, Katie Green, Carlye Rubin. (USA)

The Farthest, directed and written by Emer Reynolds. (Ireland)

Flames, directed and written by Zefrey Throwell and Josephine Decker. (USA)

For Ahkeem, directed by Jeremy S. Levine and Landon Van Soest. (USA)

The Last Animals, directed by Kate Brooks, written by Kate Brooks and Mark Monroe. (USA)

Mr Long, directed and written by SABU. (Japan, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan R.O.C., Germany)

My Art, directed and written by Laurie Simmons. (USA)

My Friend Dahmer, directed and written by Marc Meyers. (USA)

Pilgrimage, directed by Brendan Muldowney, written by Jamie Hannigan. (USA, Ireland)

A Thousand Junkies, directed and written by Tommy Swerdlow. (USA)

The Wedding Plan (Laavor et HaKir), directed and written by Rama Burshtein. (Israel)

MIDNIGHT

Devil’s Gate, directed by Clay Staub, written by Peter Aperlo, Clay Staub. (Canada, USA)

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine, directed by Patrick O’Dell. (USA)

Hounds of Love, directed and written by Ben Young. (Australia)

Psychopaths, directed and written by Mickey Keating. (USA)

Super Dark Times, directed by Kevin Phillips, written by Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski. (USA)

Tilt, directed by Kasra Farahani, written by Jason O’Leary, Kasra Farahani. (USA)