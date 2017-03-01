The future is now, kids.

The rapper Nayvadius Wilburn calls himself “Future.” He’s on L.A. Reid’s Epic Records via SonyMusic. And this week he has the top 2 albums on the charts.

Two Fridays ago Future released an eponymous album that went right to number 1. Then last Friday he released “Hndrxx,” a follow up with special appearances by Rihanna and The Weeknd. The latter album is supposed to be more radio friendly. It sounds that way from my quick listen. “Hndrxx” sounds like the latest album I;ve heard inspired by Marvin Gaye’s work from the early 70s. That’s not a bad thing.

Both albums exist in the air only, as digital downloads or for streaming. So far there is no physical product.

The streaming is so far beating the digital download side.

