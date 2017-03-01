Circle May 26th for Netflix’s original movie “War Machine,” starring Brad Pitt as disgraced General Stanley McChrystal. David Michod, of “Animal Kingdom” fame, directs what looks like a bit of a send up of late journalist Michael Hastings’ now famous book. Hastings’ original piece about McChrystal in Rolling Stone forced the general to resign. The movie co-stars Tilda Swinton, Ben Kingsley, Topher Grace and Meg Tilly– the latter MIA for some time. It will be nice to see her again. This is Pitt’s first non-theatrical release. But I wonder if we won’t see it in Cannes? Netflix paid $30 million for “War Machine.” They’re going to make a big, big deal of it!