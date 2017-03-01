First Look: Brad Pitt in His Netflix Film “War Machine” Based on Story About Disgraced General Stanley McChrystal
Circle May 26th for Netflix’s original movie “War Machine,” starring Brad Pitt as disgraced General Stanley McChrystal. David Michod, of “Animal Kingdom” fame, directs what looks like a bit of a send up of late journalist Michael Hastings’ now famous book. Hastings’ original piece about McChrystal in Rolling Stone forced the general to resign. The movie co-stars Tilda Swinton, Ben Kingsley, Topher Grace and Meg Tilly– the latter MIA for some time. It will be nice to see her again. This is Pitt’s first non-theatrical release. But I wonder if we won’t see it in Cannes? Netflix paid $30 million for “War Machine.” They’re going to make a big, big deal of it!