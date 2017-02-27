I’m writing at 3am after a great Oscar telecast and a weird weird night.

First of all, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were not to blame for the public fiasco of the wrong movie being called for Best Picture.

The blame lies with the production people and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Beatty was given the wrong envelope, a duplicate of Emma Stone’s winning one. He didn’t know what was going on and deferred to Dunaway, who just winged it.

Faye told me at Vanity Fair’s insanely celebrity packed after party: “I’m not to blame!” And she’s right.

So many people at the Vanity Fair party were Monday morning quarterbacking the whole event. But really, when you’re on live TV, at the end of a four hour show, with no food or drink, you do exactly what Bonnie and Clyde did: you just do it to get it over with.

More later today about all the parties, and everything that happened off screen…