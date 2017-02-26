The White House Correspondents Dinner will go on. But without Donald Trump. Thin-skinned Trump has never gotten over his roasting by Seth Meyers at the 2011 dinner. Since then he’s on a rampage about the press, calling us the “Enemy of the People” and “Fake News.” But Trump is a bully and a coward. He would never last through the evening– not for a minute. So the dinner will go on without him, it will be brilliant and fun. Samantha Bee will have her own parody dinner. Bloomberg and Vanity Fair canceled their parties but I’m sure there will be plenty of parties in the Washington Hilton. Trump will have dinner by himself at his hotel and no one will care.