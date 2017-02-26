The talk is about “La La Land.” But last night, Harvey Weinstein– who’s got multiple nominations for his beautiful movie “Lion”– scored the hottest party and pre-Oscar gathering of all.

Weinstein mixed celebrities, nominees, and tech stars in one room at a swanky dinner at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Yes, there was Jeff Bezos and Roy Price from Amazon on one side, with the heads of Google and YouTube on the other.

But then there was also the hottest star in the galaxy, Lin Manuel Miranda, of “Hamilton” fame, announcing that he will be in the movie version of his first musical hit, “In the Heights,” for the Weinstein Company. Miranda introduced a stage full of performers including Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Chris Jackson from “Hamilton” and Corbin Bleu, who put on a twenty minute extract from “In the Heights.”

Harvey announced that Lin-Manuel will appear in “In the Heights,” with Broadway’s Scott Sanders producing. That has “hit” written all over it. Not bad!

That was sensational. But right as they finished, a very pregnant Beyonce and Jay Z walked in. They missed the show! So Harvey took the mic and announced that they’d do it all over again! And they did!

The guests were thrilled. They included Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar and the real family from “Lion,” as well as Kelsey Grammer, “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner, Nicole Scherzinger– who also performed and was a knockout, Petra Nemcova, Golden Globe winner from “Blackish” Tracee Ellis Ross, Matthew Morrison, Diane Warren, Catherine Hardwicke, and David Foster.

And if that wasn’t enough, Mick Jagger and his producing partner Victoria Pearman turned up at the after party!