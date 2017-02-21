Right out of “The Commitments,” the Rag N Bone Man makes his US debut on Jimmy Fallon. Wow! “Human” is a killer single. Rory Graham– his real name– is 31 and a ginormous sensation around the world. The album of the same name is zooming on the charts. He seems like the real thing, and I hope he is, but think of Hozier. (Yes. Hozier. Where is he exactly?) Blue eyed soul is a hard thing to maintain. But Rory has the chops. He could be the male Adele. At Columbia Records, they hope so!

and this: