I told you when Megyn Kelly was hired that “Days of our Lives” would be safe. And it is. NBC has renewed the soap for its 52nd season. I have no idea what the plot line is anymore but the spectres of the elder Cordays and MacDonald Carey hovers over this show. Deidre Hall must sleep in the studio.

Megyn Kelly, meantime, heads to 10am in all likelihood. Kathie Lee and Hoda would have to move back to 9am. NBC can’t go abruptly from the light fare of “Today” to Megyn and then back to the ladies drinking wine. But who knows? I still think putting Megyn at 11am and letting her take on “The View” sounds like more fun.

As for “Days” and the three other remaining soap operas: after all the cancelling of “All My Children,” “As the World Turns,” et al. network execs are learning that it’s hard to fill time, even with reality shows and game shows. And soap fans are ruthless when it comes to retaliating against the network. If NBC had killed “Days of our Lives,” the fans would have come after Kelly.