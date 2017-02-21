Home Celebrity Hoda’s Surprise: “Today” Show Host Announces She’s Adopted a Baby Girl!
I don’t usually get into these things. But I like Hoda Kotb so much I wanted to send a big Congrats! This morning Hoda announced she’s adopted a baby girl. What fun that kid is going to have! Mazel tov, Hoda!
My girl #haleyjoy
A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on
Feb 21, 2017 at 6:13am PST
Welcome Haley Joy Kotb!
Haley joy
A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on
Feb 21, 2017 at 5:31am PST
