Home Celebrity Hoda’s Surprise: “Today” Show Host Announces She’s Adopted a Baby Girl!

I don’t usually get into these things. But I like Hoda Kotb so much I wanted to send a big Congrats! This morning Hoda announced she’s adopted a baby girl. What fun that kid is going to have! Mazel tov, Hoda!

 

My girl #haleyjoy

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Welcome Haley Joy Kotb!

Haley joy

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

