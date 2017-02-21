The Grammys are over, but Gavin Keilly’s GBK Suite, honoring Grammy Nominees and Presenters is still being buzzed about all over social media. Held at the Beverly Hills Auto Gallery, GBK’s event is always an art form to itself.

GBK Grammys was themed with tributes from past music legends showcasing a signed guitar from Prince, albums signed by Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson artwork, and various other memorabilia from artists such as David Bowie, Lou Reed, Leonard Cohen, George Michael, Amy Winehouse and more.

GBK always adheres to a giving back policy, but this time it had a twist. Make-A-Wish brought four adorable tykes to be treated like a real life celebrity for a day. So they, and celebs such as Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, Diplo, Jake Miller and more were showered with Sound Bot Speakers (Diplo was most thrilled with that) Hifiman stylish headphones, GuiltySoles fashion forward footwear, Audiopark’s quirky headphones that wrap as a bracelet.

Crystamas Inc. had their truly tres elegant Christmas ornaments and had a $10,000 stunning Menorah on display, Bopulent Jewelry, and American Hat Makers handmade leather hats. For beauty, Marianna’s Beauty Kitchen’s had their organic bath/spa products, and Minki Lash lashes. Luseta Beauty’s popular Argan oil Ultimage Gold Hair Care set, DermaGo, a mobile medical spa was offering their services. Other fun gets were Rosewill’s Prelude beechwood headphones, Credit Accelerator was a popular stop, as well as the 4 Copas Tequila, The Blending Lab wine stop, Meal and Speil yummy bites as well as certificates, not to leave out Sprinkles custom designed cupcakes.

Classy Jiusko USA watches donated $3,000 to Make A Wish in the name of the numerous talent that tweeted out for them. Their Luxury Timepieces were a standout.

Tracey Keilly’s creative collages, which combine graphic images from pop culture, painting and photography, she’s quickly becoming a talked about LA artist, adorned the walls. Check out this unique artist!

GBK is taking the Gifting Lounge to a whole new level. Good to see Hollywood giving back. Thanks GBK!