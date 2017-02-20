Cher Fights the Flu, Cancels Shows, And Slams Trump: “Flu is Like the Great Wall of JHINA”
A bad case of the flu has temporarily felled the great Cher and forced her to cancel some shows in Las Vegas But she still her sense of humor. On Twitter she writes: “Think I coughed up a lung last nite. Really.Coughed all last nite. Pissed off. Flu is like the great wall of JHINA.”
@rkingston38 Think I Coughed up a lung last nite
Really,,Coughed All https://t.co/UgzQo8Trwp about pissed off
This Flu is like The Great Wall of JHINA
— Cher (@cher) February 19, 2017
She also wrote:
I AM Really Doing Everything I Can.
I'm going to try & Work out & Sing tomm,So I Won't be weak,& Able to sing,
I'm Tuff
— Cher (@cher) February 20, 2017
@Jonesy__boy AM,Resting,keeping
Good thoughts,&BORED 2‼️
Ths Flu is Exasperating.Show has Been MUCH FUN‼️IM ANGRY
Bed is Crazy Boring
— Cher (@cher) February 20, 2017
Get a lot of rest, Cher, drink a lot of liquids, and you’ll be back in your headdress in no time!
PS No one Tweets like Cher. Check out her account. She pulls no punches!