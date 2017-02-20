Home Music Cher Fights the Flu, Cancels Shows, And Slams Trump: “Flu is Like...

A bad case of the flu has temporarily felled the great Cher and forced her to cancel some shows in Las Vegas But she still her sense of humor. On Twitter she writes: “Think I coughed up a lung last nite. Really.Coughed all last nite. Pissed off. Flu is like the great wall of JHINA.”

She also wrote:

Get a lot of rest, Cher, drink a lot of liquids, and you’ll be back in your headdress in no time!

PS No one Tweets like Cher. Check out her account. She pulls no punches!

