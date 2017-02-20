A bad case of the flu has temporarily felled the great Cher and forced her to cancel some shows in Las Vegas But she still her sense of humor. On Twitter she writes: “Think I coughed up a lung last nite. Really.Coughed all last nite. Pissed off. Flu is like the great wall of JHINA.”

She also wrote:

I AM Really Doing Everything I Can.

I'm going to try & Work out & Sing tomm,So I Won't be weak,& Able to sing,

I'm Tuff — Cher (@cher) February 20, 2017

@Jonesy__boy AM,Resting,keeping

Good thoughts,&BORED 2‼️

Ths Flu is Exasperating.Show has Been MUCH FUN‼️IM ANGRY

Bed is Crazy Boring — Cher (@cher) February 20, 2017

Get a lot of rest, Cher, drink a lot of liquids, and you’ll be back in your headdress in no time!

PS No one Tweets like Cher. Check out her account. She pulls no punches!