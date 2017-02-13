If you didn’t know that Adele’s “25” would win Album of the Year at the Grammys, then you don’t know the Grammys. “25” sold millions and millions of albums. It was a sales phenomenon. No other album for 2015-16 stood a chance against it. Even Beyonce couldn’t take lemons and made Lemonade. But Adele did give a heartfelt speech when she won. And Beyonce gets twins.

The best segments of the 2017 Grammys? John Legend and Cynthia Erivo should have been able to sing “God Only Knows” all the way through, it was so good. Bruno Mars was excellent. Lady Gaga really rocked Metallica’s world, but the mic glitch for Metallica was a horror show. Chance the Rapper, who thanked God a lot, is a breakthrough artist. I really liked Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood on their duet.

The technical glitches were really terrible. Adele’s start over should have been prevented. After all, the same thing happened a few hours earlier, at rehearsal. She stopped, cursed, and started again on George Michaels’ “Fast Love.” And what a weird song choice. She insisted on it, apparently. “Careless Whisper” would have been so much better. As it was, Adele was flat. Maybe she didn’t have her “ears” in. And why didn’t they let “Hello” writer Greg Kurstin speak? That was just rude.

A shout out to Stax Records’ original hit maker William Bell, who gave a dynamic performance with Gary Clarke Jr.

But holy moley– what the heck was that Bee Gees tribute? It was so awful that Barry Gibb left the Staples Center the minute it was over. And why wasn’t John Travolta in that segment? At least he belonged in it. When he turned up earlier, it was just random.

And about the Bee Gees– they were the only Lifetime Achievement winners who were highlighted. No nod to Nina Simone or the Velvet Underground? And no nod to classical music, jazz, or opera at all?