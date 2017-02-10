I’ve heard a lot of things over the years about Joseph Jackson’s nephew Trent Jackson, who’s been the caregiver and house manager for 86 year old Katherine Jackson. This week, while she was out of town, Katherine filed a temporary restraining order against Trent to get him out of her guest house in Calabasas, California.

Sources tell me that while Katherine and members of her family are in London seeing daughter Janet’s baby for the first time, sheriffs will try to evict Trent. “He won’t go down without a fight.” says my source. “Trent is hiding to avoid the sheriffs. He thinks if he can wait it out, Katherine will come back and let him stay.”

But that’s unlikely. Apparently everyone in the Jackson family has come to fear Trent, who my source says can be menacing. “He intimidates Mrs. Jackson,” says my source. Even Joe Jackson, who is Trent’ uncle, doesn’t like him “and the feeling is mutual,” says the source.

Mrs. Jackson now has a bodyguard and full time help, I’m told. She doesn’t live in the Calabasas house alone, however. TJ Jackson, her grandson, and his family live on the property. She and TJ are still co-guardians of 14 year old “Blanket” who calls himself BJ now. Prince and Paris, both over 18, have moved out. Paris is living in Encino at the Jacksons’ former Hayvenhurst Avenue estate. She recently broke up with her boyfriend and is going to appear on Lee Daniels’ show “Empire.”

Meanwhile, I’m also told that Michael Jackson’s estate has taken on the financial responsibility for the late pop star’s father. Joe Jackson, 88, hobbled by strokes and heart attacks, has finally gotten support from Michael, who snubbed him when he was alive. The estate is said to have bought the elder Jackson a million dollar home in Las Vegas, and is paying for his medical care.

Well, why not? Sure, Mr. Jackson abused Michael and treated him like a gravy train. Yes, he brought a Michael lookalike with him to the BET Awards four days after his son was killed by Conrad Murray. But that doesn’t make him a bad person! (wink, wink). After all, he invented the Jackson 5. It’s not like he was going to qualify for MusiCares assistance. After all the times Joe schemed to get Michael’s dough, he’s finally got it. (This has to be thanks to his son Jackie, who works with the Estate–John Branca– to keep everyone happy.)

But back to Mrs. Jackson: the word is she will extend her stay in London until Trent is gone from her property. So stay tuned.