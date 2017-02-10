Hard to believe, but multiple Grammy winner and famed songstress Roberta Flack turns 80 today. Happy birthday, Roberta!

Roberta has had plenty of solo hits including two all time classics– “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” “Feel Like Making Love” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”



She made immortal duets with Donny Hathaway on their famous self titled album produced by Arif Mardin including “Where is the Love” and maybe the best version ever of “You’ve Got a Friend.” And don’t forget “The Closer I Get to You.”

A couple of years ago Roberta recorded a whole album of Beatles covers that everyone should own. You can find it on Amazon and iTunes.



A classically trained pianist and a highly gifted vocalist, Roberta should be considered for a Kennedy Center honor. In the meantime happy birthday!