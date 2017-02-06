So sorry to hear about the passing of Cleveland rocker Sonny Geraci. He was 69, and died subsequent to a 2012 brain hemorrhage.

I hope the Grammys remember him this weekend. Geraci had four big hits as The Outsiders in the 60s including “Time Won’t Let Me.” In 1972, under the group name Climax, he scored a huge hit with “Precious and Few.”

Geraci’s voice is one that you hear all the time on the radio, but don’t know who it is. He’s also a voice on the radio who was paid once for his services and received no performance royalty. Commercial radio has lived for decades on people like Sonny Geraci. Rest in peace.