Home Celebrity Hillary Clinton, Winner of the Popular Vote, Speaks Out for Women in...

by -
0 1

Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote in the presidential election by 3 million people, is back. She’s made a video for the 2017 Makers Conference going on right now in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. So good to see and hear her!

Similar articles
Television
0 2

by -
Music
0 29

by -

Leave a Reply

Print This Post Print This Post



©