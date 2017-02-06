Hillary Clinton, Winner of the Popular Vote, Speaks Out for Women in New Video
Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote in the presidential election by 3 million people, is back. She’s made a video for the 2017 Makers Conference going on right now in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. So good to see and hear her!
“Yes, the future is female.” –@HillaryClinton. The 2017 #MAKERS Conference is LIVE now!: https://t.co/zzSG90pbF6 #BEBOLD pic.twitter.com/w9xYU1B302
— MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) February 7, 2017