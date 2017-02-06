This almost six minute film from 84 Lumber was the winner of Super Bowl night (runner up Budweiser). A mother and daughter are emigrating north only to find…well, you’ll see. Apparently conservative Fox wouldn’t run the whole thing, so viewers were told half way through to go to the website. And the website crashed. I don’t know what 84 Lumber is, or where they are, but if I ever see one I will buy a two-by-four just to thank them.

PS The irony of Donald Trump is that great art is coming out of this nightmare.