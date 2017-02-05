Home Television Watch Melissa McCarthy Steal “SNL” as Sean Spicer in An Instant Classic...
Watch Melissa McCarthy Steal “SNL” as Sean Spicer in An Instant Classic Episode of 40 Year Old Show
“Saturday Night Live” was off the charts great tonight, maybe the best it’s been in years. The stars aligned as Kristen Stewart proved to be a terrific guest host, Alessia Cara was a beautiful performer. Alec Baldwin was a hilarious Trump. Kate McKinnon, thank you as always for being there.
But the surprise of the night was Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. This goes in the record books. I am still laughing and may not be able to sleep. Kudos, five stars, Emmy Award: