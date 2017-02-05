“Saturday Night Live” was off the charts great tonight, maybe the best it’s been in years. The stars aligned as Kristen Stewart proved to be a terrific guest host, Alessia Cara was a beautiful performer. Alec Baldwin was a hilarious Trump. Kate McKinnon, thank you as always for being there.

But the surprise of the night was Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. This goes in the record books. I am still laughing and may not be able to sleep. Kudos, five stars, Emmy Award: