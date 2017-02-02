Mariah Carey Sends Ex-Fiance Billionaire James Packer Packin’ in New Single “I Don’t”
Mariah Carey is rapidly turning into Taylor Swift. Her songs are all about her breakups! Last year, Mariah warbled about ex husband Nick Cannon in “Infinity.” Now she’s taking more than a few swipes at ex fiancee billionaire James Packer in “I Don’t.” It’s I don’t as in not- I do. She’s cast 26 year old rapper YG as Packer in the song. (If you don’t know YG aka Keenan Jackson, he’s already had the requisite number of shooting incidents to set him on the way as a genuine rapper.) The song was written by Kyle West and Donnell Jones, with input from Carey and YG. It drops tonight. Will it be a hit? I hope so, but I’d sure like the hear an album of Mariah singing some classic songs a la “Without You” and “I’ll Be There.” She has never let her voice operate as a real musical instrument on record.
I Don’t
Mariah Carey
Featuring YG
Produced By Bryan-Michael Cox & Jermaine Dupri
[Intro]
Ladies & Gentlemen!
[Hook: YG]
I know you love me
You just don’t trust me
You don’t understand me
But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey
I know you love me
You just don’t trust me
You need to understand me
But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah
[Verse 1: Mariah Carey]
Somewhere in another life
We stole a moment in time
Gave you everything that you needed
I was even down to repeat it
Said you would always be mine
Feeding me nothing but lies
I was so gone, I admit it
Happy messed up for a minute
[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey]
But I’m tired of cryin’, no more tears
Pity party of the year
Cold at night cause you’re not here
Leaving you was my worst fear
I was caught up, I was… blind
You kept playin’ with my… mind
Told you I’m finished, gassed up the whip and…
Rear view, bye
[Chorus: Mariah Carey]
‘Cause when you love someone
You just don’t treat them bad
You messed up all we had
Probably think I’m coming back
But I don’t, I don’t
‘Cause boy I was buggin’
Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you
See, I used to love you
But I don’t, I don’t
‘Cause boy I was buggin’
Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you
But you don’t mean nothing
‘Cause I don’t, I don’t
[Verse 2]
I tried to make it work
No matter how much it hurt
You had to make it all about you
Tell me why you go and do me like you do?
I went from me and you
To walking right out on you
I know you want love, in your feelings
Frontin’ on me like your love was the realest
[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey]
And I’m tired of cryin’, no more tears
Pity party of the year
Cold at night cause you’re not here
Leaving you was my worst fear
I was caught up, I was… blind
You kept playin’ with my… mind
Told you I’m finished, gassed up the whip and…
Rear view, bye
[Chorus: Mariah Carey]
‘Cause when you love someone
You just don’t treat them bad
You messed up all we had
Probably think I’m coming back
But I don’t, I don’t
‘Cause boy I was buggin’
Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you
See, I used to love you
But I don’t, I don’t
‘Cause boy I was buggin’
Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you
But you don’t mean nothing
‘Cause I don’t, I don’t
[Hook: YG]
I know you love me
You just don’t trust me
You don’t understand me
But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey
I know you love me
You just don’t trust me
You need to understand me
But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah
[Verse 3: YG]
Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up
Hold up, I just got you ring, for what?
I put you in the game, now it’s game over
Every time you went to the Louis store you got chauffeured
Hold up, how you gon’ leave that?
Hold up, give me my ring back
Never mind, you can keep that
‘Cause every time you look at your ring, me, you gon’ dream that
[Hook: YG]
I know you love me
You just don’t trust me
You don’t understand me
But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey
I know you love me
You just don’t trust me
You need to understand me
But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah
[Chorus: Mariah Carey]
‘Cause when you love someone
You just don’t treat them bad
You messed up all we had
Probably think I’m coming back
But I don’t, I don’t
‘Cause boy I was buggin’
Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you
See, I used to love you
But I don’t, I don’t
‘Cause boy I was buggin’
Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you
But you don’t mean nothing
‘Cause I don’t, I don’t