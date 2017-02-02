Mariah Carey is rapidly turning into Taylor Swift. Her songs are all about her breakups! Last year, Mariah warbled about ex husband Nick Cannon in “Infinity.” Now she’s taking more than a few swipes at ex fiancee billionaire James Packer in “I Don’t.” It’s I don’t as in not- I do. She’s cast 26 year old rapper YG as Packer in the song. (If you don’t know YG aka Keenan Jackson, he’s already had the requisite number of shooting incidents to set him on the way as a genuine rapper.) The song was written by Kyle West and Donnell Jones, with input from Carey and YG. It drops tonight. Will it be a hit? I hope so, but I’d sure like the hear an album of Mariah singing some classic songs a la “Without You” and “I’ll Be There.” She has never let her voice operate as a real musical instrument on record.



I Don’t

Mariah Carey

Featuring YG

Produced By Bryan-Michael Cox & Jermaine Dupri

[Intro]

Ladies & Gentlemen!

[Hook: YG]

I know you love me

You just don’t trust me

You don’t understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

I know you love me

You just don’t trust me

You need to understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah

[Verse 1: Mariah Carey]

Somewhere in another life

We stole a moment in time

Gave you everything that you needed

I was even down to repeat it

Said you would always be mine

Feeding me nothing but lies

I was so gone, I admit it

Happy messed up for a minute

[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey]

But I’m tired of cryin’, no more tears

Pity party of the year

Cold at night cause you’re not here

Leaving you was my worst fear

I was caught up, I was… blind

You kept playin’ with my… mind

Told you I’m finished, gassed up the whip and…

Rear view, bye

[Chorus: Mariah Carey]

‘Cause when you love someone

You just don’t treat them bad

You messed up all we had

Probably think I’m coming back

But I don’t, I don’t

‘Cause boy I was buggin’

Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

See, I used to love you

But I don’t, I don’t

‘Cause boy I was buggin’

Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

But you don’t mean nothing

‘Cause I don’t, I don’t

[Verse 2]

I tried to make it work

No matter how much it hurt

You had to make it all about you

Tell me why you go and do me like you do?

I went from me and you

To walking right out on you

I know you want love, in your feelings

Frontin’ on me like your love was the realest

[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey]

And I’m tired of cryin’, no more tears

Pity party of the year

Cold at night cause you’re not here

Leaving you was my worst fear

I was caught up, I was… blind

You kept playin’ with my… mind

Told you I’m finished, gassed up the whip and…

Rear view, bye

[Chorus: Mariah Carey]

‘Cause when you love someone

You just don’t treat them bad

You messed up all we had

Probably think I’m coming back

But I don’t, I don’t

‘Cause boy I was buggin’

Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

See, I used to love you

But I don’t, I don’t

‘Cause boy I was buggin’

Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

But you don’t mean nothing

‘Cause I don’t, I don’t

[Hook: YG]

I know you love me

You just don’t trust me

You don’t understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

I know you love me

You just don’t trust me

You need to understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah

[Verse 3: YG]

Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up

Hold up, I just got you ring, for what?

I put you in the game, now it’s game over

Every time you went to the Louis store you got chauffeured

Hold up, how you gon’ leave that?

Hold up, give me my ring back

Never mind, you can keep that

‘Cause every time you look at your ring, me, you gon’ dream that

[Hook: YG]

I know you love me

You just don’t trust me

You don’t understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

I know you love me

You just don’t trust me

You need to understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah

[Chorus: Mariah Carey]

‘Cause when you love someone

You just don’t treat them bad

You messed up all we had

Probably think I’m coming back

But I don’t, I don’t

‘Cause boy I was buggin’

Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

See, I used to love you

But I don’t, I don’t

‘Cause boy I was buggin’

Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

But you don’t mean nothing

‘Cause I don’t, I don’t