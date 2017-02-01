Home Uncategorized Beyonce Announces She and Jay Z Are Having Twins–Even Better than a...
Beyonce Announces She and Jay Z Are Having Twins–Even Better than a New Album!
Beyonce has just announced on Instagram that she and Jay Z are expecting twins. Blue Ivy is going to get a pair of siblings. How lovely! The singer is probably in her fourth month, so look for the babies to “drop” in early summer. This is almost better than a new album! No, it is, just kidding. Congrats to the happy family! Maybe one can be called Tidal, and the other Lemonade!