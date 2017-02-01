Such nice news: Pedro Almodovar will head up the 70th anniversary Cannes Film Festival jury.

Almodovar says in a statement: “I am very happy to be able to celebrate Cannes Film Festival 70th anniversary from such a privileged position. I am grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed. I am aware of the responsibility that entails being the president of the jury and I hope to be up to the job. I can only tell that I’ll devote myself, body and soul, to this task, that it is both a privilege and a pleasure.”

With Pedro running the show, it will be interesting to see who they get to join him on the jury. Almodovar has had a lot of his movies at Cannes, and he’s a festival favorite. From “Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” to “Volver” and his recent “Julieta,” the director has an immense and winning list of films. Cannes’ 70th is already shaping up as something special!