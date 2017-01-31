Mariah Carey will attempt to overcome her New Year’s debacle this Friday when she releases a new single called “I Don’t.”

I told you recently that Mariah’s team was battling over whether to put this single out. Epic Records and LA Reid really wanted it.

Is Mariah capable of getting a radio hit? She hasn’t had one in a long, long time. I mean a real hit, not just Adult R&B. I guess we’ll see. And the new way of measuring hit is iTunes– at midnight Thursday, we’ll either see “I Don’t” soar or wobble.