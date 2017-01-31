The Grammy Awards are coming on February 12th. Producer Ken Erhlich, following the lead of his predecessor and guru the late great Pierre Cossette, has put together a bunch of crazy good matchups for the show.

They will be: Alicia Keys and country artist Marren Morris; The Weeknd with Daft Punk; A Tribe Called Quest with Dave Grohl and unknown Anederson.Pak.

That gang joins Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Beyonce and Drake are almost definitely going to be added to the show, as well. Plus there will be a Prince tribute and other memorial nods still to be determined.

Two days after the Grammys, Ehrlich — who should be exhausted– will pull off another coup with a live to tape TV special honoring the BeeGees in Los Angeles. Barry Gibb will be a big part of it. This follows similar tribute shows to the Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder. John Legend, Celine Dion, Keith Urban, Andra Day, Nick Jonas, and Demi Lovato are featured. The show will be broadcast on CBS later this spring.