Bob Dylan just won the Nobel Prize for his majestic songs drenched in political and social importance.

Now that the country is in flames, Dylan, 75, will release a 3CD set of…himself croaking classic American songs like “Sentimental Journey” and “Stormy Weather.”

Dylan, whose voice is now like unpaved gravel, has already released a couple of albums of this stuff, and it’s unlistenable. No one will say it, because he’s a god and revered (by this columnist as well).

Has he nothing to say? Or is he just fulfilling his contract with Columbia Records? The latter would seem like it. The three CDs only have ten songs per disc, five songs per “side.” On them, from the tracklisting, Dylan is now in a reverie of nostalgia that should land him on a Netflix reboot of “The Love Boat.”

Disc 1 – ‘ Til The Sun Goes Down Disc 2 – Devil Dolls
       Side 1:        Side 1:
  1. I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans
  2. September Of My Years
  3. I Could Have Told You
  4. Once Upon A Time
  5. Stormy Weather
  1. Braggin’
  2. As Time Goes By
  3. Imagination
  4. How Deep Is The Ocean
  5. P.S. I Love You
Side 2: Side 2:
  1. This Nearly Was Mine
  2. That Old Feeling
  3. It Gets Lonely Early
  4. My One and Only Love
  5. Trade Winds
  1. The Best Is Yet To Come
  2. But Beautiful
  3. Here’s That Rainy Day
  4. Where Is The One
  5. There’s A Flaw In My Flue

Disc 3 – Comin’ Home Late
       Side 1:
  1. Day In, Day Out
  2. I Couldn’t Sleep A Wink Last Night
  3. Sentimental Journey
  4. Somewhere Along The Way
  5. When The World Was Young
Side 2:
  1. These Foolish Things
  2. You Go To My Head
  3. Stardust
  4. It’s Funny To Everyone But Me
  5. Why Was I Born
