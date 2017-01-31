Bob Dylan just won the Nobel Prize for his majestic songs drenched in political and social importance.

Now that the country is in flames, Dylan, 75, will release a 3CD set of…himself croaking classic American songs like “Sentimental Journey” and “Stormy Weather.”

Dylan, whose voice is now like unpaved gravel, has already released a couple of albums of this stuff, and it’s unlistenable. No one will say it, because he’s a god and revered (by this columnist as well).

Has he nothing to say? Or is he just fulfilling his contract with Columbia Records? The latter would seem like it. The three CDs only have ten songs per disc, five songs per “side.” On them, from the tracklisting, Dylan is now in a reverie of nostalgia that should land him on a Netflix reboot of “The Love Boat.”