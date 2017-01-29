The SAG Awards begin tonight at 8pm on TNT. “La La Land” wasn’t nominated because the award here is Best Ensemble cast. “La La Land” is really about two people. But those people, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, are nominated for Best Actress and Actor.

The nominees for Best Ensemble are Fences, Moonlight, Captain Fantastic, Hidden Figures, and Manchester by the Sea. This is the first time in memory that an Oscar certain best Picture (La La Land) isn’t up for this award.

Stand by for the winners, the not winners, and the speeches…